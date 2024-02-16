Warrick, Northern Kentucky Norse square off against the Milwaukee Panthers

Northern Kentucky Norse (14-12, 9-6 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (13-13, 8-7 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Kentucky Norse (14-12, 9-6 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (13-13, 8-7 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky takes on Milwaukee in Horizon League action Saturday.

The Panthers have gone 8-3 at home. Milwaukee ranks eighth in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 78.8 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Norse have gone 9-6 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Vinson averaging 4.3.

Milwaukee is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, the same percentage Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky averages 73.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 78.8 Milwaukee gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Pratt is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 12.6 points. BJ Freeman is averaging 16.7 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Marques Warrick is averaging 18.8 points for the Norse. Trey Robinson is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 40.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.