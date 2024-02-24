Warrick leads Northern Kentucky against IUPUI after 27-point showing

IUPUI Jaguars (6-22, 2-15 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (15-13, 10-7 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

IUPUI Jaguars (6-22, 2-15 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (15-13, 10-7 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky faces the IUPUI Jaguars after Marques Warrick scored 27 points in Northern Kentucky’s 75-73 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Norse have gone 11-3 in home games. Northern Kentucky ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Keeyan Itejere averaging 2.1.

The Jaguars are 2-15 against Horizon League opponents. IUPUI is 5-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game IUPUI allows. IUPUI averages 65.8 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 72.1 Northern Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warrick averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc. Sam Vinson is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Jlynn Counter is averaging 14.3 points for the Jaguars. Bryce Monroe is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

