Warrick and Northern Kentucky host IUPUI

IUPUI Jaguars (6-22, 2-15 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (15-13, 10-7 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

IUPUI Jaguars (6-22, 2-15 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (15-13, 10-7 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -18; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts the IUPUI Jaguars after Marques Warrick scored 27 points in Northern Kentucky’s 75-73 victory against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Norse have gone 11-3 at home. Northern Kentucky ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Warrick averaging 5.5.

The Jaguars have gone 2-15 against Horizon League opponents. IUPUI has a 3-19 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Northern Kentucky averages 73.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 80.0 IUPUI allows. IUPUI averages 65.8 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 72.1 Northern Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Bradley is averaging 9.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Norse. Warrick is averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

