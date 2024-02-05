Warley and Florida State host Boston College

Florida State Seminoles (12-9, 6-4 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (13-8, 4-6 ACC) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida State Seminoles (12-9, 6-4 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (13-8, 4-6 ACC)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits the Boston College Eagles after Jalen Warley scored 23 points in Florida State’s 101-92 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Eagles have gone 8-3 at home. Boston College scores 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Seminoles are 6-4 against ACC opponents. Florida State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Boston College makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Florida State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Boston College gives up.

The Eagles and Seminoles face off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinten Post is averaging 16.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Jamir Watkins is shooting 41.7% and averaging 13.9 points for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.