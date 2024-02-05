Ware leads Indiana against Ohio State after 25-point performance

Indiana Hoosiers (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-9, 3-8 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-9, 3-8 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Ohio State Buckeyes after Kel’el Ware scored 25 points in Indiana’s 85-71 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Buckeyes are 9-3 in home games. Ohio State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hoosiers are 5-6 in Big Ten play. Indiana is seventh in the Big Ten with 14.8 assists per game led by Trey Galloway averaging 3.9.

Ohio State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 73.5 points per game, 4.0 more than the 69.5 Ohio State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felix Okpara is averaging 6.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Galloway is averaging 10.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Hoosiers. Malik Reneau is averaging 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

