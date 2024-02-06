Ware leads Indiana against Ohio State after 25-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-9, 3-8 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-9, 3-8 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -5.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays the Ohio State Buckeyes after Kel’el Ware scored 25 points in Indiana’s 85-71 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Buckeyes have gone 9-3 at home. Ohio State ranks sixth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Hoosiers are 5-6 in Big Ten play. Indiana ranks third in the Big Ten scoring 38.1 points per game in the paint led by Malik Reneau averaging 11.3.

Ohio State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Indiana allows. Indiana averages 73.5 points per game, 4.0 more than the 69.5 Ohio State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is averaging 15.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

Mackenzie Mgbako is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 11 points. Reneau is averaging 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.