Ware leads Indiana against Nebraska after 22-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -1; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Kel’el Ware scored 22 points in Indiana’s 76-72 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Hoosiers are 10-4 in home games. Indiana ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ware averaging 7.2.

The Cornhuskers are 8-7 in Big Ten play. Nebraska scores 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Indiana makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Nebraska averages 77.0 points per game, 2.5 more than the 74.5 Indiana gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Mgbako is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 11.3 points. Malik Reneau is shooting 51.8% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Rienk Mast is averaging 13.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.