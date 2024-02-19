Walter and No. 12 Baylor host No. 19 BYU

Baylor Bears (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (18-7, 6-6 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Baylor Bears (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (18-7, 6-6 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Baylor plays the No. 19 BYU Cougars after Ja’Kobe Walter scored 23 points in Baylor’s 94-81 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Cougars are 13-2 on their home court. BYU ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 1.9.

The Bears are 8-4 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Yves Missi averaging 8.5.

BYU scores 83.4 points, 12.7 more per game than the 70.7 Baylor gives up. Baylor averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game BYU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallin Hall is averaging 9.2 points and 4.9 assists for the Cougars. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Rayj Dennis is averaging 13.4 points and 6.6 assists for the Bears. Walter is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.