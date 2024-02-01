Walker and Eastern Kentucky host Queens

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-9, 7-0 ASUN) at Queens Royals (8-14, 2-5 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-9, 7-0 ASUN) at Queens Royals (8-14, 2-5 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -6; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays the Queens Royals after Leland Walker scored 29 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 89-76 win against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Royals have gone 7-2 in home games. Queens averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Colonels are 7-0 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Queens is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky averages 81.6 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 82.8 Queens allows to opponents.

The Royals and Colonels square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deyton Albury is shooting 48.9% and averaging 17.7 points for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Queens.

Isaiah Cozart is averaging 15.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.8 blocks for the Colonels. Walker is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, averaging 76.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.