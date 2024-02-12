Wake Forest faces No. 9 Duke following Sallis’ 33-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-7, 8-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (18-5, 9-3 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-7, 8-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (18-5, 9-3 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -7; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils after Hunter Sallis scored 33 points in Wake Forest’s 83-79 win against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Blue Devils have gone 12-2 at home. Duke leads the ACC averaging 37.0 points in the paint. Kyle Filipowski leads the Blue Devils with 9.6.

The Demon Deacons have gone 8-4 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest ranks second in the ACC shooting 38.0% from 3-point range.

Duke makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Wake Forest averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Duke gives up.

The Blue Devils and Demon Deacons match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filipowski is scoring 17.2 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain is averaging 13.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games for Duke.

Sallis is averaging 18.5 points for the Demon Deacons. Kevin Miller is averaging 15.4 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.