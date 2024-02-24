Wake Forest faces No. 8 Duke, seeks 14th straight home win

Duke Blue Devils (21-5, 12-3 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-9, 9-6 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Duke Blue Devils (21-5, 12-3 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-9, 9-6 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts No. 8 Duke trying to continue its 13-game home winning streak.

The Demon Deacons have gone 14-0 at home. Wake Forest is fifth in the ACC with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Sallis averaging 7.2.

The Blue Devils have gone 12-3 against ACC opponents. Duke is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wake Forest scores 79.4 points, 12.2 more per game than the 67.2 Duke allows. Duke averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Wake Forest gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sallis is averaging 18.3 points for the Demon Deacons. Andrew Carr is averaging 14 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wake Forest.

Tyrese Proctor is averaging 10.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain is averaging 16.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.