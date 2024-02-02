Wagner visits Stonehill after Brown’s 23-point performance

Wagner Seahawks (10-10, 4-4 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-21, 0-8 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wagner Seahawks (10-10, 4-4 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-21, 0-8 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner faces the Stonehill Skyhawks after Julian Brown scored 23 points in Wagner’s 80-57 victory against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Skyhawks are 2-5 on their home court. Stonehill gives up 77.3 points and has been outscored by 14.0 points per game.

The Seahawks have gone 4-4 against NEC opponents. Wagner is fourth in the NEC with 13.4 assists per game led by Javier Esquerra Trelles averaging 4.5.

Stonehill averages 63.3 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 62.5 Wagner allows. Wagner averages 64.6 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 77.3 Stonehill allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Felder averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc. Jackson Benigni is averaging 12.4 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks. Brown is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 0-10, averaging 62.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.