Wagner visits Saint Francis (PA) after Rosenberger’s 22-point game

Wagner Seahawks (11-11, 5-5 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-16, 3-8 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) faces the Wagner Seahawks after Bobby Rosenberger III scored 22 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 72-63 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Red Flash have gone 6-6 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) ranks fifth in the NEC with 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Eli Wilborn averaging 4.8.

The Seahawks are 5-5 in NEC play. Wagner is eighth in the NEC scoring 64.5 points per game and is shooting 39.7%.

Saint Francis (PA) averages 65.6 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 62.8 Wagner allows. Wagner’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has allowed to its opponents (45.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Lopez Jr. is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 9.1 points. Wilborn is shooting 48.9% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Julian Brown is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 9.4 points. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

