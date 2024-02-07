Wagner visits Fairleigh Dickinson, looks to stop road slide

Wagner Seahawks (10-11, 4-5 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-12, 5-3 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wagner Seahawks (10-11, 4-5 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-12, 5-3 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits Fairleigh Dickinson looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Knights have gone 6-5 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC in rebounding, averaging 37.1 boards. Sean Moore leads the Knights with 7.6 rebounds.

The Seahawks are 4-5 against NEC opponents. Wagner is ninth in the NEC scoring 25.7 points per game in the paint led by Melvin Council Jr. averaging 7.7.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Wagner allows. Wagner’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Fairleigh Dickinson has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ansley Almonor is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Knights.

Council is scoring 14.7 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Seahawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.