Wagner plays Le Moyne following Council’s 25-point performance

Wagner Seahawks (13-13, 7-7 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (12-16, 7-7 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Wagner Seahawks (13-13, 7-7 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (12-16, 7-7 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits the Le Moyne Dolphins after Melvin Council Jr. scored 25 points in Wagner’s 72-57 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

The Dolphins have gone 8-3 in home games. Le Moyne is third in the NEC scoring 72.9 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Seahawks are 7-7 in NEC play. Wagner is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Le Moyne scores 72.9 points, 9.9 more per game than the 63.0 Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 64.6 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 71.8 Le Moyne gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Sutherland is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 14.8 points. Kaiyem Cleary is shooting 46.6% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games for Le Moyne.

Julian Brown is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 9.6 points. Council is averaging 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.