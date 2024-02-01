Wagner hosts Le Moyne after Cleary’s 43-point performance

Le Moyne Dolphins (9-11, 4-2 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (9-10, 3-4 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Le Moyne Dolphins (9-11, 4-2 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (9-10, 3-4 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -2; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne visits the Wagner Seahawks after Kaiyem Cleary scored 43 points in Le Moyne’s 87-74 win over the Long Island Sharks.

The Seahawks have gone 5-2 in home games. Wagner has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

The Dolphins are 4-2 in NEC play. Le Moyne leads the NEC with 16.1 assists. Mike Depersia paces the Dolphins with 4.1.

Wagner is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Wagner gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks. Julian Brown is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Depersia is averaging 4.8 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Dolphins. Cleary is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.