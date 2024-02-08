Wagner faces Fairleigh Dickinson, aims to break road skid

Wagner Seahawks (10-11, 4-5 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-12, 5-3 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Wagner Seahawks (10-11, 4-5 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-12, 5-3 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -2; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner travels to Fairleigh Dickinson looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Knights are 6-5 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC in rebounding, averaging 37.1 boards. Sean Moore leads the Knights with 7.6 rebounds.

The Seahawks are 4-5 against NEC opponents. Wagner is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Fairleigh Dickinson scores 78.1 points, 15.2 more per game than the 62.9 Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 64.4 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 79.2 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up.

The Knights and Seahawks match up Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ansley Almonor is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Knights. Moore is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Javier Esquerra Trelles is averaging 7.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Seahawks. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 15.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.