VMI takes on UNC Greensboro, looks to halt 10-game skid

VMI Keydets (4-25, 1-15 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (20-9, 11-5 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI comes into the matchup against UNC Greensboro after losing 10 in a row.

The Spartans have gone 10-3 at home. UNC Greensboro ranks fourth in the SoCon in team defense, giving up 70.2 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Keydets are 1-15 against SoCon opponents. VMI ranks eighth in the SoCon with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Taeshaud Jackson averaging 2.7.

UNC Greensboro averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.9 per game VMI gives up. VMI averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game UNC Greensboro allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikeal Brown-Jones is averaging 19.5 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Brennan Watkins averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Jackson is shooting 45.1% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Keydets: 0-10, averaging 67.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

