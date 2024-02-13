VMI takes on Furman on 6-game skid

VMI Keydets (4-21, 1-11 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (13-12, 7-5 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VMI Keydets (4-21, 1-11 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (13-12, 7-5 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI comes into the matchup with Furman as losers of six straight games.

The Paladins have gone 9-2 in home games. Furman is 7-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Keydets are 1-11 in conference matchups. VMI gives up 82.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.8 points per game.

Furman is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 45.5% VMI allows to opponents. VMI’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Furman has given up to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Williams is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 15.1 points. Marcus Foster is averaging 14.9 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Furman.

Brennan Watkins is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, while averaging 15.1 points. Tyran Cook is shooting 42.1% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Keydets: 1-9, averaging 73.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.7 points.

