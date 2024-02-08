VMI takes on Chattanooga, looks to halt 4-game skid

Chattanooga Mocs (15-8, 7-3 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (4-19, 1-9 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Chattanooga Mocs (15-8, 7-3 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (4-19, 1-9 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -14.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: VMI aims to break its four-game skid when the Keydets play Chattanooga.

The Keydets are 4-6 in home games. VMI is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

The Mocs are 7-3 against conference opponents. Chattanooga ranks eighth in the SoCon with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Sam Alexis averaging 9.1.

VMI is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Chattanooga allows to opponents. Chattanooga has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of VMI have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taeshaud Jackson is averaging 9.1 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Keydets. Brennan Watkins is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

Honor Huff is scoring 15.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 17.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 59.5% over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 1-9, averaging 73.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.0 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

