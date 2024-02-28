VMI plays UNC Greensboro, aims to break road slide

VMI Keydets (4-25, 1-15 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (20-9, 11-5 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

VMI Keydets (4-25, 1-15 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (20-9, 11-5 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -22; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits UNC Greensboro looking to stop its 16-game road skid.

The Spartans have gone 10-3 at home. UNC Greensboro is eighth in the SoCon in rebounding with 35.7 rebounds. Mikeal Brown-Jones paces the Spartans with 7.7 boards.

The Keydets are 1-15 against SoCon opponents. VMI has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

UNC Greensboro scores 75.7 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 81.8 VMI allows. VMI averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game UNC Greensboro allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown-Jones is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 17.9 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Brennan Watkins is averaging 15.1 points for the Keydets. Devin Butler is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 73 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Keydets: 0-10, averaging 67.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

