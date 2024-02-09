VMI plays Samford following Cook’s 28-point game

Samford Bulldogs (21-3, 10-1 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (4-20, 1-10 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI…

Samford Bulldogs (21-3, 10-1 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (4-20, 1-10 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI hosts the Samford Bulldogs after Tyran Cook scored 28 points in VMI’s 88-84 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Keydets are 4-7 on their home court. VMI is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 in conference play. Samford is the top team in the SoCon with 38.9 points per game in the paint led by A.J. Staton-McCray averaging 8.3.

VMI is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Samford allows to opponents. Samford averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 9.2 per game VMI gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brennan Watkins is averaging 15.1 points for the Keydets. Cook is averaging 15.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the past 10 games for VMI.

Achor Achor is scoring 15.7 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 1-9, averaging 73.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 83.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.