Virginia visits Hall and Clemson

Virginia Cavaliers (16-5, 7-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (14-6, 4-5 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Cavaliers (16-5, 7-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (14-6, 4-5 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson faces the Virginia Cavaliers after PJ Hall scored 25 points in Clemson’s 70-64 victory over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Tigers are 8-2 on their home court. Clemson ranks seventh in the ACC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 3.3.

The Cavaliers are 7-3 in conference play. Virginia averages 8.3 turnovers per game and is 15-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Clemson scores 79.7 points, 22.3 more per game than the 57.4 Virginia allows. Virginia averages 65.3 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 72.6 Clemson allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 19.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Reece Beekman is averaging 13.3 points, 6.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 80.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.