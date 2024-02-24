Virginia Tech plays Pittsburgh for conference matchup

Virginia Tech Hokies (15-11, 7-8 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (17-9, 8-7 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Virginia Tech Hokies (15-11, 7-8 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (17-9, 8-7 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech takes on Pittsburgh in ACC action Saturday.

The Panthers have gone 10-5 in home games. Pittsburgh ranks eighth in the ACC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Carlton Carrington averaging 4.7.

The Hokies have gone 7-8 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech ranks seventh in the ACC shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Pittsburgh is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Virginia Tech allows to opponents. Virginia Tech has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The Panthers and Hokies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Sean Pedulla is averaging 15.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.