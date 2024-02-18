Virginia Tech hosts No. 21 Virginia following Beekman’s 20-point performance

Virginia Cavaliers (20-6, 11-4 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-11, 6-8 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Cavaliers (20-6, 11-4 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-11, 6-8 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Virginia visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Reece Beekman scored 20 points in Virginia’s 49-47 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Hokies have gone 11-2 at home. Virginia Tech averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 11-4 against ACC opponents. Virginia averages 15.8 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Beekman with 6.0.

Virginia Tech averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Virginia allows. Virginia has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is averaging 15.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Isaac McKneely averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc. Beekman is averaging 16.6 points, 6.1 assists and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 65.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

