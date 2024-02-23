Virginia Tech faces Pittsburgh, looks to end road losing streak

Virginia Tech Hokies (15-11, 7-8 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (17-9, 8-7 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia…

Virginia Tech Hokies (15-11, 7-8 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (17-9, 8-7 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech travels to Pittsburgh looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Panthers have gone 10-5 in home games. Pittsburgh ranks third in the ACC in rebounding with 37.9 rebounds. Ishmael Leggett leads the Panthers with 5.3 boards.

The Hokies have gone 7-8 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech ranks seventh in the ACC shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Pittsburgh averages 75.0 points, 5.4 more per game than the 69.6 Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech averages 7.4 more points per game (74.6) than Pittsburgh gives up (67.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Carlton Carrington is averaging 12.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Sean Pedulla is averaging 15.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Hokies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

