Virginia takes home win streak into matchup with Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes (15-7, 6-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (17-5, 8-3 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Miami (FL) trying to continue its nine-game home winning streak.

The Cavaliers have gone 12-0 at home. Virginia is the best team in the ACC in team defense, allowing 57.8 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Hurricanes are 6-5 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Virginia scores 65.4 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 72.2 Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Virginia gives up.

The Cavaliers and Hurricanes meet Monday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac McKneely is shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 11.7 points. Reece Beekman is averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 assists and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Nijel Pack is averaging 14.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Hurricanes. Norchad Omier is averaging 16.6 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Hurricanes: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

