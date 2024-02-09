Virginia plays Florida State, seeks 4th straight road win

Virginia Cavaliers (18-5, 9-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-9, 7-4 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Cavaliers (18-5, 9-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-9, 7-4 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia visits Florida State trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Seminoles have gone 7-5 at home. Florida State averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 9-3 in ACC play. Virginia is 16-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.0 turnovers per game.

Florida State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Florida State allows.

The Seminoles and Cavaliers square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Watkins is averaging 13.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Seminoles. Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Isaac McKneely averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc. Reece Beekman is shooting 41.9% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 64.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.