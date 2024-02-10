Virginia plays Florida State on 7-game win streak

Virginia Cavaliers (18-5, 9-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-9, 7-4 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Virginia Cavaliers (18-5, 9-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-9, 7-4 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -2; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia seeks to keep its seven-game win streak intact when the Cavaliers take on Florida State.

The Seminoles have gone 7-5 in home games. Florida State has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cavaliers are 9-3 against ACC opponents. Virginia leads the ACC with 15.8 assists. Reece Beekman paces the Cavaliers with 6.1.

Florida State scores 76.6 points, 19.7 more per game than the 56.9 Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Florida State gives up.

The Seminoles and Cavaliers meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 12 points and 1.7 steals. Jamir Watkins is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Florida State.

Beekman is averaging 13.4 points, 6.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 64.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

