Virginia holds Miami to 38 points, wins NCAA-leading 23rd straight game at home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Reece Beekman had 16 points and seven assists, Jacob Groves added 12 points and Virginia stymied Miami 60-38 on Monday night for its NCAA-leading 23rd straight victory at home.

Virginia (18-5, 9-3 ACC) has won seven straight games overall, the longest active streak in the conference. The Cavaliers improved to 114-2 when allowing 50 points or fewer in the Tony Bennett era.

It was Miami’s fewest points scored in any game since 1985. It was also the program’s fewest in an ACC game, with the previous low of 40 set on Feb. 25, 2014, at Virginia.

Beekman gave Virginia a double-digit lead with 4:08 remaining in the first half and Miami trailed by at least 12 the entire second half. The Cavaliers started the second half with an 18-4 run, and then held Miami to just five field goals the rest of the way.

Miami finished 14 for 49 (28.6%) from the field, including going 0 for 10 from distance in the second half.

Isaac McKneely had nine points, six rebounds and four assists for Virginia. Ryan Dunn added eight points and eight rebounds. The Cavaliers had 20 assists on 26 field goals.

Norchad Omier had 11 points and 13 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season for Miami (15-8, 6-6). Wooga Poplar added eight points.

Virginia goes on the road to play Florida State on Saturday. Miami hosts No. 3 North Carolina on Saturday.

