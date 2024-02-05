Virginia Cavaliers play the Miami Hurricanes on 6-game win streak

Miami Hurricanes (15-7, 6-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (17-5, 8-3 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (15-7, 6-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (17-5, 8-3 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia will try to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory over Miami (FL).

The Cavaliers have gone 12-0 in home games. Virginia averages 15.6 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Reece Beekman with 6.1.

The Hurricanes are 6-5 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) averages 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

Virginia scores 65.4 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 72.2 Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The Cavaliers and Hurricanes match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beekman is averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Norchad Omier is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 16.7 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Hurricanes: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.