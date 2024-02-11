Villanova wins 80-54 against Seton Hall

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eric Dixon scored 18 points as Villanova beat Seton Hall 80-54 on Sunday. Dixon also contributed five…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eric Dixon scored 18 points as Villanova beat Seton Hall 80-54 on Sunday.

Dixon also contributed five rebounds for the Wildcats (13-11, 6-7 Big East Conference). Brendan Hausen scored 17 points while going 6 of 9 (5 for 8 from 3-point range). TJ Bamba shot 4 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Pirates (15-9, 8-5) were led by Al-Amir Dawes, who posted 14 points. Kadary Richmond added 12 points for Seton Hall. Isaiah Coleman also had eight points.

Villanova took the lead with 19:20 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 39-24 at halftime, with Dixon racking up 12 points. Villanova extended its lead to 70-41 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Hausen scored a team-high nine points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Up next for Villanova is a Friday matchup with Georgetown on the road, and Seton Hall hosts Xavier on Wednesday.

