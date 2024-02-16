Villanova visits Georgetown for conference showdown

Villanova Wildcats (13-11, 6-7 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-16, 1-12 Big East) Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Villanova Wildcats (13-11, 6-7 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-16, 1-12 Big East)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -10; over/under is 139.5

The Hoyas are 7-8 in home games. Georgetown is 3-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 6-7 in Big East play. Villanova is second in the Big East giving up 66.5 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Georgetown scores 71.6 points, 5.1 more per game than the 66.5 Villanova gives up. Villanova’s 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than Georgetown has allowed to its opponents (48.3%).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 assists. Supreme Cook is averaging 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 70.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

