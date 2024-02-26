Villanova hosts Georgetown following Epps’ 33-point outing

Georgetown Hoyas (9-18, 2-14 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (15-12, 8-8 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Georgetown Hoyas (9-18, 2-14 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (15-12, 8-8 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown visits the Villanova Wildcats after Jayden Epps scored 33 points in Georgetown’s 77-76 win against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Wildcats have gone 9-4 at home. Villanova is sixth in the Big East with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 5.0.

The Hoyas are 2-14 in Big East play. Georgetown is 3-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Villanova is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 48.5% Georgetown allows to opponents. Georgetown has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is averaging 16 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. TJ Bamba is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Epps is shooting 39.4% and averaging 18.3 points for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 71.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.