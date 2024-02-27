Villanova hosts Georgetown following Epps’ 33-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (9-18, 2-14 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (15-12, 8-8 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Georgetown Hoyas (9-18, 2-14 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (15-12, 8-8 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -15.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown visits the Villanova Wildcats after Jayden Epps scored 33 points in Georgetown’s 77-76 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Wildcats have gone 9-4 in home games. Villanova ranks eighth in the Big East in rebounding with 35.4 rebounds. Tyler Burton paces the Wildcats with 6.4 boards.

The Hoyas are 2-14 in Big East play.

Villanova scores 71.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 77.3 Georgetown allows. Georgetown averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Villanova gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Hausen averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Eric Dixon is averaging 16 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 71.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

