Villanova hosts Davis and Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (15-8, 8-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (12-11, 5-7 Big East) Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seton Hall Pirates (15-8, 8-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (12-11, 5-7 Big East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall takes on the Villanova Wildcats after Dre Davis scored 25 points in Seton Hall’s 76-70 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Wildcats have gone 7-4 at home. Villanova is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates are 8-4 in Big East play. Seton Hall is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Villanova’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The Wildcats and Pirates square off Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is averaging 15.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. TJ Bamba is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Kadary Richmond is averaging 16.1 points, seven rebounds, five assists and 2.1 steals for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.