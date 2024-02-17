Vermont visits Maine after Deloney’s 28-point showing

Vermont Catamounts (20-6, 10-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (11-14, 3-7 America East) Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (20-6, 10-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (11-14, 3-7 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -2.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits the Maine Black Bears after Aaron Deloney scored 28 points in Vermont’s 70-54 victory over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Black Bears have gone 5-3 at home. Maine has a 7-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Catamounts are 10-1 in America East play. Vermont is fifth in the America East with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Shamir Bogues averaging 3.9.

Maine’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.5 per game Vermont allows. Vermont has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Filipovity is averaging 13.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Black Bears. AJ Lopez is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maine.

Deloney is averaging 10.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Catamounts. TJ Long is averaging 10.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 72.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

