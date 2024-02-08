Vermont visits Francis and NJIT

Vermont Catamounts (18-5, 8-0 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (5-15, 1-7 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (18-5, 8-0 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (5-15, 1-7 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -11.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts the Vermont Catamounts after Tariq Francis scored 21 points in NJIT’s 75-66 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Highlanders have gone 3-6 in home games. NJIT is eighth in the America East scoring 68.9 points while shooting 39.8% from the field.

The Catamounts are 8-0 in conference games. Vermont has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

NJIT scores 68.9 points, 5.8 more per game than the 63.1 Vermont allows. Vermont averages 73.0 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 74.7 NJIT allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Hess averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Francis is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for NJIT.

TJ Long is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 10.1 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.