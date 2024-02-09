Vermont visits Brown and UMBC

Vermont Catamounts (18-6, 8-1 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (7-17, 2-7 America East) Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Vermont Catamounts (18-6, 8-1 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (7-17, 2-7 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on the Vermont Catamounts after Dion Brown scored 28 points in UMBC’s 93-80 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Retrievers are 5-7 in home games. UMBC is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The Catamounts are 8-1 against America East opponents. Vermont ranks third in the America East with 14.2 assists per game led by Aaron Deloney averaging 3.3.

UMBC averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 46.2% shooting opponents of UMBC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 18.7 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 17.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games for UMBC.

Deloney is averaging 9.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Catamounts. TJ Long is averaging 11.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 2-8, averaging 79.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

