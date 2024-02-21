Vermont visits Albany (NY) following Thomas’ 30-point outing

Vermont Catamounts (21-6, 11-1 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (12-14, 4-7 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday, 7…

Vermont Catamounts (21-6, 11-1 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (12-14, 4-7 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on the Vermont Catamounts after Sebastian Thomas scored 30 points in Albany (NY)’s 80-75 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Great Danes are 6-3 in home games. Albany (NY) is third in the America East with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Beagle averaging 2.8.

The Catamounts are 11-1 in conference play. Vermont is 4-2 in one-possession games.

Albany (NY) makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Vermont has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Vermont averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Albany (NY) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertram is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 8.6 points. Amar’e Marshall is shooting 44.4% and averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Aaron Deloney is averaging 9.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Catamounts. TJ Long is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 79.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 71.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.