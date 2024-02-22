Vermont visits Albany (NY) following Thomas’ 30-point outing

Vermont Catamounts (21-6, 11-1 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (12-14, 4-7 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday, 7…

Vermont Catamounts (21-6, 11-1 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (12-14, 4-7 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on the Vermont Catamounts after Sebastian Thomas scored 30 points in Albany (NY)’s 80-75 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Great Danes are 6-3 on their home court. Albany (NY) is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Catamounts have gone 11-1 against America East opponents. Vermont is sixth in the America East scoring 72.3 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

Albany (NY) makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Vermont has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Vermont averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Albany (NY) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 18.3 points, 5.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 19.9 points over the past 10 games for Albany (NY).

TJ Long averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Aaron Deloney is averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 79.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 71.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

