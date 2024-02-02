Vermont takes home win streak into matchup with Binghamton

Binghamton Bearcats (10-10, 2-5 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (17-5, 7-0 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Binghamton Bearcats (10-10, 2-5 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (17-5, 7-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts Binghamton trying to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Catamounts have gone 9-1 at home. Vermont scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Bearcats are 2-5 in conference matchups. Binghamton is second in the America East with 14.6 assists per game led by Symir Torrence averaging 7.2.

Vermont averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Binghamton allows. Binghamton has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Shamir Bogues is averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Vermont.

Torrence is averaging 8.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Bearcats. Armon Harried is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

