Vermont Catamounts face the Binghamton Bearcats on 8-game win streak

Binghamton Bearcats (10-10, 2-5 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (17-5, 7-0 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Binghamton Bearcats (10-10, 2-5 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (17-5, 7-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -16.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will try to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Binghamton.

The Catamounts have gone 9-1 in home games. Vermont ranks eighth in the America East with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Sam Alamutu averaging 1.5.

The Bearcats are 2-5 in America East play. Binghamton is fourth in the America East giving up 72.6 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Vermont averages 73.5 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 72.6 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Vermont gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 12.1 points. Ileri Ayo-Faleye is averaging 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Tymu Chenery is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bearcats. Dan Petcash is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

