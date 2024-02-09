Venning, Saint Bonaventure Bonnies square off against the Duquesne Dukes

Duquesne Dukes (13-9, 3-6 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-8, 5-5 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duquesne Dukes (13-9, 3-6 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-8, 5-5 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure takes on Duquesne in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Bonnies have gone 9-2 at home. Saint Bonaventure is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Dukes are 3-6 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne averages 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Flowers averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Chad Venning is averaging 14 points and two blocks over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Jimmy Clark III is averaging 14.9 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.