VCU visits Saint Louis following Parker’s 34-point game

VCU Rams (16-8, 8-3 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-15, 2-9 A-10)

St. Louis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays the VCU Rams after Sincere Parker scored 34 points in Saint Louis’ 87-86 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Billikens are 7-5 on their home court. Saint Louis gives up 77.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Rams are 8-3 against conference opponents. VCU is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Saint Louis averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.7 per game VCU allows. VCU averages 71.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 77.6 Saint Louis allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Parker is averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Saint Louis.

Max Shulga averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Joe Bamisile is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

