VCU hosts King and Richmond

Richmond Spiders (16-5, 8-0 A-10) at VCU Rams (13-8, 5-3 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

Richmond Spiders (16-5, 8-0 A-10) at VCU Rams (13-8, 5-3 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond visits the VCU Rams after Jordan King scored 29 points in Richmond’s 83-69 win over the Fordham Rams.

The Rams are 9-5 on their home court. VCU is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Spiders are 8-0 in A-10 play. Richmond is 2-0 in one-possession games.

VCU makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Richmond scores 6.6 more points per game (73.4) than VCU gives up (66.8).

The Rams and Spiders face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.2 points for the Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

King is scoring 19.4 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Spiders. Neal Quinn is averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Spiders: 10-0, averaging 69.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.