VCU faces UMass after Bamisile’s 27-point performance

VCU Rams (17-8, 9-3 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (16-9, 7-6 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU plays the UMass Minutemen after Joe Bamisile scored 27 points in VCU’s 95-85 win over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Minutemen are 11-2 in home games. UMass leads the A-10 in rebounding, averaging 38.9 boards. Matt Cross leads the Minutemen with 8.3 rebounds.

The Rams are 9-3 in A-10 play. VCU averages 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

UMass makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). VCU has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

The Minutemen and Rams meet Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Cohen is scoring 16.1 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 13.6 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the past 10 games for UMass.

Max Shulga averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Bamisile is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 69.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

