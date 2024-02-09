VCU cranks up the defense and hands No. 18 Dayton a 49-47 loss

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jason Nelson scored 11 points and VCU never trailed after the opening minutes in a 49-47…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jason Nelson scored 11 points and VCU never trailed after the opening minutes in a 49-47 victory against No. 18 Dayton on Friday night.

The Rams (16-8, 8-3 Atlantic 10) won for the eighth time in their last nine games, despite not scoring for the final six minutes. They held on by holding Dayton scoreless over the last 3:03.

The Flyers (19-4, 9-2) fell to 0-2 in Virginia, having lost 69-64 at Richmond on Jan. 27.

The Rams never led by more than eight. VCU had a chance to make it a two-possession game in the final minute, but DaRon Holmes II blocked Sean Bairstow’s layup attempt with 30 seconds left.

Holmes then got a clean look at a potential tying basket, but missed and a long rebound ended it.

Nate Santos led the Flyers with 19 points and Holmes scored 12.

BIG PICTURE

Dayton: The Flyers got no points from Kobe Elvis, who averages 9.8 per game but missed all six of his shots. They got only two from Javon Bennett, who averages 9.2 a game but was just 1 for 6 from the field. Dayton went 9 of 18 on free throws.

VCU: Since allowing an average of 86.5 points in their first two A-10 games, both losses, the Rams have limited teams to an average of less than 60 points since.

UP NEXT

Dayton is at home against Duquesne next Tuesday.

VCU plays at Saint Louis next Friday.

