Vanderbilt visits No. 8 Tennessee following Aidoo’s 23-point showing

Vanderbilt Commodores (7-17, 2-9 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (18-6, 8-3 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (7-17, 2-9 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (18-6, 8-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -20; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Tennessee hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Jonas Aidoo scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 92-63 victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Volunteers have gone 11-1 in home games. Tennessee is fourth in the SEC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Aidoo averaging 4.9.

The Commodores are 2-9 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt is 2-17 against opponents over .500.

Tennessee is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Vanderbilt allows to opponents. Vanderbilt has shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Knecht is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 13.8 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Ezra Manjon is shooting 43.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Commodores: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.