Vanderbilt visits Clayton and No. 24 Florida

Vanderbilt Commodores (7-19, 2-11 SEC) at Florida Gators (18-8, 8-5 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Vanderbilt Commodores (7-19, 2-11 SEC) at Florida Gators (18-8, 8-5 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Florida hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 27 points in Florida’s 98-93 overtime loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Gators have gone 11-1 at home. Florida is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Commodores are 2-11 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt is ninth in the SEC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Colin Smith averaging 2.3.

Florida is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Vanderbilt allows to opponents. Vanderbilt averages 66.2 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 77.7 Florida gives up.

The Gators and Commodores meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Zyon Pullin is shooting 43.1% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for Florida.

Ezra Manjon is shooting 43.7% and averaging 14.0 points for the Commodores. Evan Taylor is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 7-3, averaging 83.0 points, 42.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Commodores: 2-8, averaging 63.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.